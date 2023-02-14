Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Teradata also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.64 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.
TDC opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $51.81.
In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
