Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Teradata also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

TDC opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

