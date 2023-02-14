Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $57.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 579.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 566,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

