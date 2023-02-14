Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TERRF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

TERRF opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.