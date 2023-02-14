Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,422,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 347,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

