Teton Advisors Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.6 %

CHDN stock opened at $244.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.47. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.