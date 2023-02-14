Teton Advisors Inc. Has $996,000 Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

