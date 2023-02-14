Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment comprises approximately 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Golden Entertainment worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

GDEN stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.40. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CBRE Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

