Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Stoneridge worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Stoneridge Trading Up 2.0 %

About Stoneridge

Shares of SRI stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.