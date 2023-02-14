Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Movado Group worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MOV stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $782.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 13.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

About Movado Group

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.