Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

