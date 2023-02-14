Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Napco Security Technologies worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 578.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 319.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $130,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NSSC opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

