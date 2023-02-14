Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WGO opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

