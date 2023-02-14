Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,105,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,090,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 86,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.57. 1,581,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,387. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.17.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

