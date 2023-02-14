Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Gap Down to $33.87

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $32.27. Textainer Group shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 176,969 shares traded.

Textainer Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment composed primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

