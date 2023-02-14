The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Acquired by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,548 shares during the quarter. Beauty Health accounts for about 1.7% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.23% of Beauty Health worth $39,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after buying an additional 423,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after buying an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,597,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $4,037,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. 401,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,698. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

