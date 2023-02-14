The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.82. 4,756,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.17. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

