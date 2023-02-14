The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s 4th Largest Position

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,242,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 4.0% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $376,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $81.09. 2,063,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,205,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,348 shares of company stock worth $56,215,273 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

