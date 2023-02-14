The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The GEO Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.