The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The GEO Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
The GEO Group Price Performance
GEO stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.
