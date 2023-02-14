The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,456,923 shares of company stock worth $102,622,163 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

NYSE GS opened at $374.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

