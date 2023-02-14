The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Update

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGODF remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,646. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Green Organic Dutchman has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 83.86%.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis.

