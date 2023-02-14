The Hershey Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 1.036 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Hershey has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hershey to earn $10.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.
Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE HSY opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.95 and a 200-day moving average of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey
In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,323 shares of company stock worth $4,203,116. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Hershey
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
