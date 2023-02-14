The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.69. 1,411,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,006,621. The company has a market cap of $327.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

