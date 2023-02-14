The PRS REIT plc (PRSR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on March 3rd

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PRS REIT Stock Performance

PRSR stock opened at GBX 92.90 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.15. PRS REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 80.20 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The firm has a market cap of £510.25 million and a PE ratio of 422.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRSR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on PRS REIT from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 96 ($1.17) price objective on shares of PRS REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About PRS REIT

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

