The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Short Interest Up 15.8% in January

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 259,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REAX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 11,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,535. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

