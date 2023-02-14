The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,318 shares during the quarter. The RMR Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $21,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,691. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.89 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

The RMR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.