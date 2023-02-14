The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Update

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,343,200 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 1,033,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,432.0 days.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
SCVPF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Siam Cement Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siam Cement Public (SCVPF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.