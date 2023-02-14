The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Update

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,343,200 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 1,033,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,432.0 days.

SCVPF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Siam Cement Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

