The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.68% of St. Joe worth $31,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JOE opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

