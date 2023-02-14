Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Lowered to C$161.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 61.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

