Thunder Brawl 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,114.02 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $1,114.02 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00427553 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,186.22 or 0.28321894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01391426 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,596.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.