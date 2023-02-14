Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TORXF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 16,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,225. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

