Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.78.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TXG stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 309,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,936. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.56. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

