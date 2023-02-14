Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in January

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Total Energy Services stock remained flat at $6.65 during trading on Monday. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOTZF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

