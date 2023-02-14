Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,963 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,096 call options.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $61.02. 793,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

