Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,841 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $42,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.22. 394,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,441. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $188.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,761 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,630. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

