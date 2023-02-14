Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana Sells 279 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.14. 899,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,417. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

