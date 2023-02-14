TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.83 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.73-$0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

