Treynor Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,942 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

