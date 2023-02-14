Treynor Bancshares Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Treynor Bancshares Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 97,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,382,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

BAB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. 20,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,077. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

