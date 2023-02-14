Treynor Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,541 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. 3,273,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,483,964. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

