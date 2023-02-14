Treynor Bancshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 91,196 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,470 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

