TriNet Group (TNET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TNET stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $103.36.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,583,327. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

