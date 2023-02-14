Truist Financial Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $80.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.76.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $132.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,107,649. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 194,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.