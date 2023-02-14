Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Hits $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.17 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.77 or 0.06906341 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00080187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00028833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00059910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024735 BTC.

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

