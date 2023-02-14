Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

TUWOY stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Monday. 8,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,044. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.01) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

