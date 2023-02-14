Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

TUWOY stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Monday. 8,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,044. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.01) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

