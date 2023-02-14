Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRKNY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

See Also

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

