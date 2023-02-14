Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
OTCMKTS TRKNY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.
