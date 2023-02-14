Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.19.

Twilio Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $62.29. The company had a trading volume of 915,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $202.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twilio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

