Twilio (TWLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $202.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.