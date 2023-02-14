Twilio (TWLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $202.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
