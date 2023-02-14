Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 65,396 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

SU stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

