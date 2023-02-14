Twin Tree Management LP Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89,828 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.59% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Shares of XME stock opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

