Twin Tree Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

